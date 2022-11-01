rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
katie
Premium
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3930101Business logo template minimal branding design vector setSave

Business logo template minimal branding design vector set

More
PremiumRoyalty Free Vector

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

PT Serif by ParaTypePT Sans by ParaType
© rawpixel

Business logo template minimal branding design vector set

More