Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3930106SaveSaveBeauty salon logo, business template for nail salon branding design vector setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 29.71 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Alegreya by Huerta TipográficaDownload Alegreya fontPoiret One by Denis MasharovDownload Poiret One fontHeebo by Multiple DesignersDownload Heebo fontDownload AllSaveDownloadBeauty salon logo, business template for nail salon branding design vector setMore