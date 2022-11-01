MintyFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3930112SaveSaveBusiness logo template minimal branding design vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 3.17 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Asap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontSaveDownloadBusiness logo template minimal branding design vectorMore