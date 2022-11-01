AewPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3930139SaveSaveCoffee shop logo, business template for branding design vector setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 3.27 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadCoffee shop logo, business template for branding design vector setMore