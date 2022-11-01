HeinFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3930335SaveSaveCupcake template sticker, aesthetic gold and pastel element graphic psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 64.9 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Shadows Into Light by Kimberly GesweinDownload Shadows Into Light fontSaveDownloadCupcake template sticker, aesthetic gold and pastel element graphic psdMore