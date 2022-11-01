AewPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3930772SaveSaveGold spa logo template, aesthetic health and wellness business branding design psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 52.25 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Asap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontSaveDownloadGold spa logo template, aesthetic health and wellness business branding design psdMore