KitaFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3931264SaveSaveBuy now badge sticker, shopping doodle clipart vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 3.59 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lobster by Impallari Type/ CyrealDownload Lobster fontSaveDownloadBuy now badge sticker, shopping doodle clipart vectorMore