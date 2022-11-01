KitaFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3931584SaveSaveMega sale badge sticker, shopping swing tag clipart vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 5.59 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3334 x 5000 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lobster by Impallari Type/ CyrealDownload Lobster fontBangers by Vernon AdamsDownload Bangers fontDownload AllSaveDownloadMega sale badge sticker, shopping swing tag clipart vectorMore