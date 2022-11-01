Aom WoraluckPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3931656SaveSaveAntique picture frame mockup psd, home decor, vintage gray designMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD MockupInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4474 x 2982 px | 300 dpi | 253.92 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4474 x 2982 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadAntique picture frame mockup psd, home decor, vintage gray designMore