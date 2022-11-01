BusbusPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3932350SaveSaveSale badge sticker, vector shopping clipart collectionMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 12.45 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3499 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lobster by Impallari Type/ CyrealDownload Lobster fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontGreat Vibes by TypeSETitDownload Great Vibes fontDownload AllSaveDownloadSale badge sticker, vector shopping clipart collectionMore