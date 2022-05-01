The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933030SaveSaveWilliam Morris pattern phone wallpaper, fruit pattern mobile backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpi | 11.91 MBSaveDownloadWilliam Morris pattern phone wallpaper, fruit pattern mobile backgroundMore