The Art Institute of Chicago (Source)Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933039SaveSaveKandinsky abstract iPhone wallpaper, Painting with Green Center HD backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1572 x 2793 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 1572 x 2793 px | 300 dpi | 12.59 MBSaveDownloadKandinsky abstract iPhone wallpaper, Painting with Green Center HD backgroundMore