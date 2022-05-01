The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933050SaveSavePaul Klee desktop wallpaper, abstract background, May PictureMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPresentation JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Event Cover JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3619 x 2036 px | 300 dpiPresentation TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Event Cover TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHD TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 3619 x 2036 px | 300 dpi | 42.2 MBSaveDownloadPaul Klee desktop wallpaper, abstract background, May PictureMore