The Art Institute of Chicago (Source)Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933256SaveSaveKandinsky desktop wallpaper, abstract background, Klänge famous paintingMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPresentation JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Event Cover JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1929 x 1085 px | 300 dpiPresentation TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Event Cover TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHD TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 1929 x 1085 px | 300 dpi | 6.02 MBSaveDownloadKandinsky desktop wallpaper, abstract background, Klänge famous paintingMore