The Art Institute of Chicago (Source)Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933374SaveSaveCézanne impressionist iPhone wallpaper, still life mobile background, The Basket of Apples famous paintingMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFF Instagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1236 x 2198 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpi Facebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpi Mobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpi Original TIFF 1236 x 2198 px | 300 dpi | 15.58 MB SaveDownloadCézanne impressionist iPhone wallpaper, still life mobile background, The Basket of Apples famous paintingMore