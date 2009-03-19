Rijksmuseum (Source)Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933381SaveSaveVintage art mobile wallpaper, iPhone background, Susoshiki with maple leaves in the Tatsuta river, digitally enhanced public domain artworkMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3589 x 6382 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 3589 x 6382 px | 300 dpi | 131.1 MBSaveDownloadVintage art mobile wallpaper, iPhone background, Susoshiki with maple leaves in the Tatsuta river, digitally enhanced public domain artworkMore