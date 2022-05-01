New York Public Library (Source)Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933464SaveSaveVintage art mobile wallpaper, iPhone background, Deer and trees painting, remix from the artwork of Maurice Pillard VerneuilMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2233 x 3972 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 2233 x 3972 px | 300 dpi | 50.8 MBSaveDownloadVintage art mobile wallpaper, iPhone background, Deer and trees painting, remix from the artwork of Maurice Pillard VerneuilMore