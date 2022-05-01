Library of Congress (Source)Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933552SaveSaveVintage flower desktop wallpaper, background painting, Magnolia, remix from the artwork of L. Prang & Co.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPresentation JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Event Cover JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2794 x 1571 px | 300 dpiPresentation TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Event Cover TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHD TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 2794 x 1571 px | 300 dpi | 25.16 MBSaveDownloadVintage flower desktop wallpaper, background painting, Magnolia, remix from the artwork of L. Prang & Co.More