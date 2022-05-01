rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Library of Congress (Source)
Premium
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933552Vintage flower desktop wallpaper, background painting, Magnolia, remix from the artwork of L. Prang & Co.Save

Vintage flower desktop wallpaper, background painting, Magnolia, remix from the artwork of L. Prang & Co.

More
PremiumRoyalty Free Photo

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
© rawpixel

Vintage flower desktop wallpaper, background painting, Magnolia, remix from the artwork of L. Prang & Co.

More