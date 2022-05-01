The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933564SaveSaveWilliam Morris pattern mobile wallpaper, daisy pattern mobile backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2099 x 3731 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 2099 x 3731 px | 300 dpi | 44.85 MBSaveDownloadWilliam Morris pattern mobile wallpaper, daisy pattern mobile backgroundMore