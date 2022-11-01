New York Public Library (Source)Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933588SaveSaveVintage flower desktop wallpaper, Block printed table cover background, remix from the artwork of Sir Matthew Digby wyattMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPresentation JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Event Cover JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3540 x 1991 px | 300 dpiPresentation TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Event Cover TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHD TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 3540 x 1991 px | 300 dpi | 40.37 MBSaveDownloadVintage flower desktop wallpaper, Block printed table cover background, remix from the artwork of Sir Matthew Digby wyattMore