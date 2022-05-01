The Art Institute of Chicago (Source)Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933589SaveSaveVintage art desktop wallpaper, background painting, Paris Street Rainy Day, remix from the artwork of Gustave CaillebotteMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPresentation JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Event Cover JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1688 px | 300 dpiPresentation TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Event Cover TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHD TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 3000 x 1688 px | 300 dpi | 29.02 MBSaveDownloadVintage art desktop wallpaper, background painting, Paris Street Rainy Day, remix from the artwork of Gustave CaillebotteMore