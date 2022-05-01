The Art Institute of Chicago (Source)Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933605SaveSaveVintage mobile wallpaper, iPhone background, Paris Street Rainy Day painting, remix from the artwork of Gustave CaillebotteMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1310 x 2329 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 1310 x 2329 px | 300 dpi | 17.5 MBSaveDownloadVintage mobile wallpaper, iPhone background, Paris Street Rainy Day painting, remix from the artwork of Gustave CaillebotteMore