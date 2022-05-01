The Art Institute of Chicago (Source)Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933710SaveSaveVintage angel mobile wallpaper, iPhone background, Winged Figure painting, remix from the artwork of Abbott Handerson ThayerMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1688 x 3000 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 1688 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 29.01 MBSaveDownloadVintage angel mobile wallpaper, iPhone background, Winged Figure painting, remix from the artwork of Abbott Handerson ThayerMore