AewPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933901SaveSaveGold business logo aesthetic template, professional branding design psd setMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 111.13 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lato by Łukasz DziedzicDownload Lato fontSaveDownloadGold business logo aesthetic template, professional branding design psd setMore