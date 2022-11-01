AewFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3934905SaveSaveSpa therapy flower logo, gold classy design for health & wellness business psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 52.09 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lato by Łukasz DziedzicDownload Lato fontSaveDownloadSpa therapy flower logo, gold classy design for health & wellness business psdMore