AewFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3935666SaveSaveAesthetic phone wallpaper, empowerment typography holographic psd backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 2812 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 88.65 MBSmall JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1968 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2812 x 5000 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontSaveDownloadAesthetic phone wallpaper, empowerment typography holographic psd backgroundMore