BusbusPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3935900SaveSaveSpecial offer tag sticker, shopping clipart vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 14.04 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3499 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Oswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontSaveDownloadSpecial offer tag sticker, shopping clipart vectorMore