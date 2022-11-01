AumFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3937614SaveSaveMusic school logo template, entertainment business branding design vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 3.25 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nunito by Vernon AdamsDownload Nunito fontSaveDownloadMusic school logo template, entertainment business branding design vectorMore