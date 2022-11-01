AumFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3937776SaveSaveChat application logo template, business branding design vector, chatting communication textMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 3.24 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nunito by Vernon AdamsDownload Nunito fontSaveDownloadChat application logo template, business branding design vector, chatting communication textMore