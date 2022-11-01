mookPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3939669SaveSaveGirl power social media template, editable pop art post psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.39 MBSmall 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadGirl power social media template, editable pop art post psdMore