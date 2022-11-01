mookPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3940176SaveSaveEmpowered woman social media story template with frame and cherry vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 6.76 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 6.76 MBInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 6.76 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontSaveDownloadEmpowered woman social media story template with frame and cherry vectorMore