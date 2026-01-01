Edit ImageCrop186SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain portraitpublic domain renaissancerenaissanceportraitcranach lucaslucas cranachrenaissance artrenaissance portraitLucas Cranach's Judith with the Head of Holofernes (1530) famous painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 816 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2587 x 3806 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2587 x 3806 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare