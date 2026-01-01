Edit Templateaudi5SaveSaveEdit Templatevintagewellnesslifespa vintagevintage logo design vectorlogonature vector illustration black and whitefresh logoTree business logo template, wellness symbol in black vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShare