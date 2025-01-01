Edit ImageCropBusbus2SaveSaveEdit Imagechristmaschristmas black and whitedecember vectormerry christmas daymerry christmasvector illustrationchristmas treexmasChristmas doodle sticker, cute tree and animal illustration in black vector setMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar