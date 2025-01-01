Edit TemplatePorpla mana1SaveSaveEdit Templatejazziphone wallpaper musicmusic festivalinstrumentwallpaperiphone wallpapermobile wallpaperphone wallpaperRetro music Instagram story template, concert advertisement in colorful design psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Alegreya by Huerta TipográficaDownload Alegreya fontIM Fell English by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell English fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet