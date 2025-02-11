Edit ImageCropBusbus18SaveSaveEdit Imagechristmas treechristmasmerry christmas pngmerry christmaschristmas starswintermerry christmas black and whitechristmas holidays pngChristmas doodle png sticker, cute tree and animal illustration in black setMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar