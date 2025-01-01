Edit TemplatePorpla mana1SaveSaveEdit Templatepostermusic posterposter templatemusical instrumentmusic festivalmusic bannerinstrumenttrumpetMusic festival template, ad poster with retro instrument design psd dual setMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 854 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Alegreya by Huerta TipográficaDownload Alegreya fontBitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontLobster by Impallari Type/ CyrealDownload Lobster fontShrikhand by Jonny PinhornDownload Shrikhand fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet