Edit ImageCropFelix7SaveSaveEdit Imagesage green backgroundsage green aestheticpicture frameurnsage green background aestheticframewall interiorjapandi homeMinimal wall mockup psd, aesthetic wooden home decorMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 3428 x 2286 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3428 x 2286 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar