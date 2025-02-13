Edit ImageCropSasi133SaveSaveEdit Imagecalendar2022 calendar2022plannerline artcalendar templatedecembernovemberCute 2022 monthly calendar template, doodle illustration iPhone wallpaper vector setMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 2814 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar