Edit ImageCropAum2SaveSaveEdit Imagechristmas instagramchristmas pinkchristmas feedsnowflake pinkchristmas social mediasnowflakepink christmas elementswinter pink backgroundChristmas background, white snowflake illustration vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4999 x 4999 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSizesSet