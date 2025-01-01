Edit ImageCropAke6SaveSaveEdit Imagecoffee table bookplannermockupcoffee table book mockup psdflat lay coffee marblecoffee booknotebook mockuphello autumnBook mockup psd, autumn journal stationery, flat lay designMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar