Edit ImageCropTang3SaveSaveEdit Imagewedding invitation backgroundlacewedding invite backgroundfloral lace framewedding invitationlace framewedding invitation beige backgroundflowerBeige frame background, classic lace floral design vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3334 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSizesSet