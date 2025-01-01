Edit Template5SaveSaveEdit Templatehangersclothes logoclothes hanger vectorwhite space logohanger vectorclothes shophanger iconclothes shop logoFashion business logo template, branding design, black and white vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Asap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet