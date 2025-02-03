Edit Template13SaveSaveEdit Templatefashion logofashionfashion logo templatefashion clothingfashion brand logologo element vector, fashion branding sticker designwoman logoparisian elementsFeminine business logo template, fashion branding design, black and white vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontWork Sans by Wei HuangDownload Work Sans fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet