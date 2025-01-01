Edit ImageCropHein2SaveSaveEdit Imagewedding invitation backgroundlacelace framevintage patterninvitation cardwedding invitation frameinvitationwedding cardBeige frame background, classic lace floral design psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSizesSet