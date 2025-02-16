Edit MockupChanikarn Thongsupa11SaveSaveEdit Mockuphand holding phone psd mockupwebsite mockupphone hand mockupmockup cellphonephoneonline shoppingwebsite mobile phonemobile applicationMobile phone mockup, screen psd, digital device in pink backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet