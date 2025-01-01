Edit ImageCropAum7SaveSaveEdit Imagechristmas leafchristmaschristmas backgrounddesktop wallpaper christmasgift boxchristmas computerchristmas candlechristmas wallpaperWinter holiday computer wallpaper, Christmas celebration illustration vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4999 x 2812 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSizesSet