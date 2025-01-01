Edit ImageCropAum6SaveSaveEdit Imagechristmas wallpaper iphonexmasreindeeriphone wallpaperinstagram storychristmas treechristmas backgroundschristmas instagram storyWinter iPhone wallpaper, Christmas holidays season illustrationMorePremium imageInfoJPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2811 x 4999 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSizesSet