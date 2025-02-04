Edit ImageCropSasi86SaveSaveEdit Imagecalendar2022 calendarcalendar templatecalendar 2022 templateschedulejanuary 2022pink aesthetic2022Aesthetic 2022 monthly calendar template, vector setMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Josefin Slab by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Slab fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar