Edit ImageCropSasi7SaveSaveEdit Image2022 calendar2022 january printable month cute doodle drawingdecember printable month cute doodle drawingline drawing2022 june printable month cute doodle drawingcalendar templatecalendar2022 july printable month cute doodle drawingCute 2022 monthly calendar template, minimal doodle illustration vector setMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar